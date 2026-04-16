UK faces potential food shortages as Iran conflict drags on

The UK’s food security is on edge as ongoing Iran conflict could cause shortages, including chicken and pork, by the summer.

According to the government source privy to the matter and reported by BBC, the administration has drafted “worst-case scenario” contingency plans to tackle potential food supply disruptions.

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The planning focuses on prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz. A primary concern for the domestic food chain is a subsequent breakdown in the supply of carbon dioxide, used in food preservation and animal slaughtering.

Some food sector leaders have raised concerns regarding inflationary pressure rather than food shortages.

The British Poultry Council also expressed assurances that the government would also establish contingencies for CO2 if the effects of US-Iran extend that far.

"Our members are not reporting any difficulties so far, but we are monitoring the situation closely," chief executive Richard Griffiths said.

On the other hand, the British Retail Consortium said the government must build contingency planning for all scenarios, given the disruptions faced by retailers.

Speaking to Sky News, Business Secretary Peter Kyle has eased the concerns regarding CO2.

"Right now, people should go on as they are," he said.

Tesco CEO Ken Murphy confirmed that growers, manufacturers, and suppliers have yet to report any supply chain disruptions.

“We are not flagging any issues in our supply chain at this point... we're not seeing any availability issues. We are in very good shape,” he said. However, he declined to comment on future food prices in the wake of “volatile, unpredictable situation.”

Last month, Britain decided to support the country’s critical CO2 supplies by temporarily restarting the Ensus bioethanol plant.

A spokesperson for Ensus, “We are confident we can continue to produce CO2 for the country's needs for the foreseeable future.”