Apple and Google face scrutiny over ‘nudify’ app links: Details inside

Despite strict policies against sexual and pornographic content, both Apple and Google are reportedly hosting and actively promoting “nudify” and deepfake apps. The Tech Transparency Project (TTP) found that searching for terms like “undress” or “nudify” not only triggered search ads for similar tools but effectively directed users to them. Many of these apps were rated “E for everyone”, making them easily accessible to minors. The TTP identified 18 such apps on Apple’s App Store and 20 on Google Play.

These apps have been downloaded approximately 483 million times and have generated an estimated $122 million in revenue, which the platforms profit from through app store fees. The apps allow users to “nudify” real people or swap faces onto pornographic videos. While some apps are marketed with explicit sexual imagery, others appear harmless but contain deep fake tools used to create sexualized content of real individuals.

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“It’s not just that the companies are failing to actually appropriately review these apps and continue to approve them and profit from them,” TTP director Katie Paul told Bloomberg.

Following the report, Apple stated it removed 15 of the identified apps, and Google reported suspending several for policy violations. Google emphasized that its investigation into these violations is ongoing, reiterating that sexual content is strictly prohibited. Governments are moving to close these loopholes as the UK has called for a total ban on AI deepfake apps targeting children.

Conversely, the US and California are enforcing laws against explicit deepfakes, including recent legal actions against Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter). TTP Director Katie Paul noted that the platforms are not just failing to review these apps but are “actually directing users to the apps themselves.”

In response, Google reiterated that its policy prohibits sexual content and it takes actions when violations are reported. Consequently, many apps referenced in this report have been suspended and the company maintains that its investigation is ongoing.