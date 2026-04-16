Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘seen as radioactive’ by Hollywood power players

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly being seen as “radioactive” by Hollywood big wigs after a series of flopped projects, a source has revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family in 2020 to settle in US with ambition of building a strong media presence.

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At the time, several high-profile projects were linked to the couple but the initial excitement surrounding Harry and Meghan’s arrival in Hollywood has faded.

Recently, Netflix’s CEO and Meghan’s former BFF Ted Sarandos recently unfollowed her on social media which has further fuelled speculation about cooling industry ties.

“When they moved to California there was so much excitement around them, there was this assumption that everything would fall into place and they’d be the toast of Hollywood,” a source told a US-based entertainment source.

They added, “But, as everyone knows, it has not turned out that way. So many things have flopped and on top of that they’ve gained a reputation for being hard to work with.

"So most of the goodwill they had within the industry when they first arrived has disappeared, to the point where they’re now seen as radioactive by a lot of the power players.”