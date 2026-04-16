Video: Meghan Markle speaks out on her 10 years of suffering: 'My wish for you is that you continue'/ Jonathan Brady/Pool via

Meghan Markle has released a prayer of sorts, wrapped up in a wish for all those youth she sat around students of Melbourne's Swinburne University of Technology, while discussing the social media ban that has been enacted against teens after fears surrounding social media began to surge.

Before sharing her wish she got down to the nitty gritty of the issues and said, “For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked and I was the most trolled person in the entire world – man or woman. But I'm still here. And so when I think of all of you and what you're experiencing, I think so much of that is having to realize that, you know, that industry, that billion-dollar industry that is completely anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks, that's not going to change. So you have to be stronger than that.”

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So “my wish for you is that you continue, continue to be who and how you are. To astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness and to allow humour to lighten the burden of your tender heart. And that's my wish for all of you as well. And you can do it. You can do it together. I'm not going to say it’s easy. I will personally tell you it's not easy, but you can do it. And my wish for all of you is to just continue.”

Meghan wasn't the only one of the Sussexes to speak out, because her husband Prince Harry had in-depth discussions about the growing needs and the like. But one place he shared his personal sentiments was when he offered his take on the ban.

In his eyes, “So many countries have now followed suit, but it should have never got to a ban. It should never, ever got to a ban. And now that the ban is in place, now what follows? Because the companies themselves have got to be accountable and there's no way that young people should be punished by being banned from something that should be safe to use no matter what.”