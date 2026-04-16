5 tech leaders who made to TIME 100 most influential 2026

TIME magazine's annual list of the world's 100 most influential people for 2026 reads, at its tech core, like a dispatch from the front lines of the global artificial intelligence race. Five technology sector representatives who constructed AI infrastructure or managed its geopolitical disputes received selection to this year's awards.

Sundar Pichai, who became Google CEO in 2015, achieves his award through his company's growing AI initiatives. Under his leadership, Google has released Gemini, NotebookLM, and Google AI Studio, which incorporate AI technology into products that billions of users access.

Advertisement

TIME reported that Pichai's impact derives from both Google's product development and the extensive distribution of those products to users.

Neal Mohan, who became YouTube's CEO in 2023, demonstrates a different form of platform authority. He has made YouTube the leading television service in the United States by establishing stronger partnerships with sports rights holders and podcast creators and advertisers, which most platform executives cannot achieve.

Lip-Bu Tan inherited a struggling Intel when he took the CEO role in 2025, and his first year was anything but smooth. President Trump publicly criticised him over investment ties to China, and the US government subsequently took a near-10% stake in the company, a move that preceded cuts of more than 20,000 jobs.

Intel recovered its market position through SoftBank and Nvidia financial support, which enabled the company to increase its stock value through its 18A chip development. The Intel partnership with Google and other technology leaders demonstrates a major turnaround which brought Tan to TIME's attention.

Siblings, CEO of Anthropic Dario Amodei, and the company's president Daniela Amodei, represent one of the AI industry's most complex success stories. The pair have built Anthropic, best known for its Claude chatbot, into a company valued at $380 billion, yet that scale has brought scrutiny rather than quiet celebration.

Anthropic finds itself at the crossroads between AI safety ideals and actual geopolitical conditions because of its Pentagon technology application disputes and its guarded interactions with the US government.