Prince Harry weighs in on the utter and complete ‘betrayal’ he grew up with in keynote speech

Prince Harry has just gotten emotional at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne, so much so that he’s managed to tug at heartstrings because of the way he’s mentioned his son and daughter.

For those unversed, Prince Harry’s life’s taken a turn ever since the birth of Prince Archie, because he and Meghan moved to the other side of the pond to Canada and then the US. But what was not yet known, until the Duke delivered his own account was how troubled he felt before he came to fatherhood, and more so as a teen, following the death of his mother.

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He admitted to feeling everything from “lost, betrayed, or completely powerless” during his early years in his keynote, according to Hello!

He also got a lot more personal and added, “when I was invited to speak at this summit, I wasn’t sure whether I was expected to speak as someone who, despite everything, has their s*** together. Or as someone who, despite what it may look like, actually doesn’t have his s*** together.” Regardless, “I was struck by something quite simple,” he added. Something that made him think that “while my experiences may be unusual, the feelings that come with them are not.”

He also noted, “in my experience, loss is disorienting at any age. Grief does not disappear because we ignore it. Experiencing that as a kid while in a goldfish bowl under constant surveillance, yes, that will have its challenges. And without purpose, it can break you. There have been many times when I’ve felt overwhelmed. Times when I’ve felt lost, betrayed, or completely powerless. Times when the pressure – externally and internally – felt constant.”

Before concluding he also noted, “for many years, I was numb to it, and perhaps that was easier then, but I also didn’t yet have the tools to deal with it. When a parent is overwhelmed, children feel it. When someone is supported, families feel it. For me, one of the biggest shifts came when I realised that asking for help isn’t a weakness. It’s very much a form of strength.”