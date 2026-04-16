Panthers crush Red Wings as Mike Benning scores first NHL goals in final game of season

Mike Benning scored the first two goals of his NHL career as the Florida Panthers ended their season with a dominant 8-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

According to the Associated Press, the game also saw several players reach milestones, with Wilmer Skoog, Mikulas Hovorka and Ludvig Jansson all recording their first NHL points.

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Luke Kunin added two goals for Florida, while Vinnie Hinostroza, Cole Schwindt, Cole Reinhardt and A.J. Greer also scored.

Skoog, Marek Alscher and Matthew Tkachuk each recorded two assists. Meanwhile, Justin Faulk scored the only goal for Detroit.

The result capped a difficult season for the Panthers, who were hit by injuries throughout the campaign and missed the playoffs despite reaching three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals in previous years.

Florida finished the season with a 40-38-4 record, while Detroit ended 41-31-10 but also missed out on the post-season.

Goaltender Daniil Tarasov made 24 saves for Florida; while Detroit’s John Gibson was pulled midway through the second period after conceding four goals, with Cam Talbot replacing him.