Stephen Curry sparks concern after heading to locker room but returns quickly for Warriors
Stephen Curry headed to the locker room with a towel over his head
Stephen Curry briefly sparked injury concerns during the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, before returning to the bench and later the court for the Golden State Warriors.
With 2:39 remaining in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers, Curry headed to the locker room with a towel over his head, prompting concern among fans given his recent injury history.
The All-Star guard has dealt with lingering issues this season, including a runner’s knee that kept him sidelined for more than two months.
However, the concern proved short-lived as moments later, Curry returned and was seen speaking with teammates.
“Oh don’t worry about me. I’m good,” Curry told an Amazon Prime sideline reporter as he walked back.
Curry had played just over eight minutes in the opening quarter, scoring three points on 1-of-5 shooting before leaving briefly.
He later returned to action with 7:59 remaining in the second quarter, easing fears of a more serious setback.
His quick return will come as a relief for the Warriors, who are relying heavily on him as they push through the high-stakes tournament.
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