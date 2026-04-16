Live Nation operated illegal Ticketmaster monopoly and overcharged fans, US jury verdict

A US jury has found that Live Nation operated an illegal Ticketmaster monopoly and overcharged fans, in a landmark ruling that could reshape the live music industry.

According to the BBC, the verdict came after a seven-week trial in New York City, followed by four days of jury deliberations.

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The case was brought by the US Department of Justice and a coalition of state prosecutors.

The lawsuit argued that Live Nation’s control of Ticketmaster kept competitors out of the market, leading to higher ticket prices and poorer service.

The jury found that Ticketmaster had overcharged customers by $1.72 per ticket over several years, a figure that will will be used to calculate damages.

"The jury's verdict is not the last word on this matter,” Live Nation said.

The company added that it has filed motions that could change the outcome and challenged how damages were calculated.

Legal experts say the ruling could lead to major structural changes, including a potential breakup of Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Increased competition could lower ticket prices and give smaller venues and artists more opportunities.

Morgan Harper of the American Economic Liberties Project called the decision "a historic victory for fans, artists, concert promoters and venue owners who have suffered for decades under the thumb of Ticketmaster's monopoly".

The verdict follows years of scrutiny over Live Nation’s dominance, including backlash during ticket sales for major tours.