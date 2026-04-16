Billy Crystal makes shocking revelation about iconic 'When Harry Met Sally' scene

Billy Crystal made surprising revelation about one of the most beloved scenes from When Harry Met Sally as he paid emotional tribute to his late friend, Rob Reiner.

During his conversation on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Crystal reflected on their decades long friendship.

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Crystal revealed that the film's iconic phone call scenes were directly inspired by his own conversations with Reiner, who passed away in December 2025.

The actor recalled how the two often stayed on the phone for hours, even watching movies like Casablanca together from separate locations.

Crystal said, "We could talk about everything. He was an uncle to my kids."

Adding, "When something good happens, or ‘Isn't that crazy?' I want to pick up the phone and call and say, 'Did you see?' because that's what we would do."

Speaking of the scene in When Harry Met Sally, Crystal said, "In Harry and Sally, there's a lot of moments that Meg and I are really Rob and I."

"He was going through a tough divorce from Penny Marshall at the time, and we were on the phone constantly. And there were moments of, we'd be watching a movie together, like Casablanca, and we would do that and go back and forth," Crystal recalled.

"We were watching, remember arena football? We were going back and forth, and we said, ‘What about arena yachting? Maybe there's Arena Yachts.'"

Furthermore, Billy Crystal called Rob Reiner's death a "profound loss for, I'm just going to say, humanity, because he was the most human person that I ever met."