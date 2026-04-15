Complete forgiveness for Prince Harry very much on the horizon: report

King Charles could be ready to forgive Prince Harry, said a report on Wednesday, citing a palace insider.

The report comes as Prince Harry is visiting Australia with his American wife, Meghan Markle.

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"It is now believed the father and son are back on track, having last seen each other in September at Clarence House," reported express.co.uk referring to the last year's meeting meeting the King and the Duke of Sussex.

The outlet also referred to reports that complete forgiveness is very much on the horizon, with the King reportedly willing to forgive his youngest son for some of his actions, including the times he has been critical of the royal family publicly, including in his book and on his Netflix docuseries.

In September 2025, Prince Harry had tea with King Charles at their first meeting in 20 months, in what was seen a first step toward ending a much-publicised rift between father and son.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, last saw his father in February 2024, shortly after it was announced that the king was undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

Since Harry and Meghan moved to California in 2020 where they now live with their two children, they have been highly critical of the royal family and the institution in interviews, TV documentaries and Harry's autobiography "Spare."

Harry had some particularly barbed comments for Charles and his elder brother, heir-to-the-throne Prince William, leading to a total breakdown in his relationship with his family.

But after losing a legal battle with the British government over his security in May, Harry said he wanted a rapprochement.

"Of course some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course they will never forgive me for lots of things. But you know ... I would love reconciliation with my family. ... There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. And life is precious," he told the BBC.

"I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."