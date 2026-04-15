Donald Trump says Iran war close to over

US President Donald Trump said the war he launched with Israel on Iran ​was close to over, as the army chief of mediator Pakistan arrived in Tehran to try to prevent a renewal of the conflict.

The diplomatic push came as US and ‌Iranian officials weighed a return to Pakistan for further talks after negotiations there ended on Sunday without a breakthrough.

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"I think you're going to be watching an amazing two days ahead," ​Trump told ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl, according to a post by the reporter on X, adding he did not think it would be necessary to extend the ceasefire.

"I think it’s close to ​over, yeah. I mean I view it as very close to over," Trump said in an interview on Fox Business Network conducted Tuesday and broadcast Wednesday. "We’ll see ⁠what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly."

Israel expects a two-week ceasefire agreed last week with the Iranians to be extended, a source told Reuters.

The talks last weekend broke down without ​an agreement to end the war, which Trump began alongside Israel on February 28.

According to Reuters, Trump's optimism lifted global stocks towards ​record highs. Oil prices were slightly up at around $95 per barrel after the US said its blockade of Iranian ports had halted seaborne trade in and out of Iran.—Reuters



