Donald Trump says Iran war close to over
Israel expects a two-week ceasefire agreed last week with the Iranians to be extended
US President Donald Trump said the war he launched with Israel on Iran was close to over, as the army chief of mediator Pakistan arrived in Tehran to try to prevent a renewal of the conflict.
The diplomatic push came as US and Iranian officials weighed a return to Pakistan for further talks after negotiations there ended on Sunday without a breakthrough.
"I think you're going to be watching an amazing two days ahead," Trump told ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl, according to a post by the reporter on X, adding he did not think it would be necessary to extend the ceasefire.
"I think it’s close to over, yeah. I mean I view it as very close to over," Trump said in an interview on Fox Business Network conducted Tuesday and broadcast Wednesday. "We’ll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly."
Israel expects a two-week ceasefire agreed last week with the Iranians to be extended, a source told Reuters.
The talks last weekend broke down without an agreement to end the war, which Trump began alongside Israel on February 28.
According to Reuters, Trump's optimism lifted global stocks towards record highs. Oil prices were slightly up at around $95 per barrel after the US said its blockade of Iranian ports had halted seaborne trade in and out of Iran.—Reuters
-
JD Vance, Erika Kirk cancel Turning Point USA event minutes before start: Here’s why
-
Sharon Osbourne's 5-word response to controversial rally revealed
-
Donald Trump threatens to fire Jerome Powell if Fed Chair remains in role until next month
-
Lufthansa rejects arbitration offer in wage dispute amid mass flight cancellations, staff strikes
-
Breaking: Trump declares Strait of Hormuz 'permanently open'
-
US-UK drills target Russia’s nuclear space weapons threat
-
Is US-UK trade deal at risk? Trump’s warning raises questions
-
Nancy Guthrie update: Three-word secret code for Savannah sparks hope for major break
-
Highlands tragedy: Scottish ultrarunning champion dies during record bid
-
Japan unveils $10B plan to secure Asia's oil supply
-
Inside Eric Swalwell’s historic resignation: Legal fallout and what’s next for California’s governor race
-
Trump effect: US allies turn to Japan for arms in historic post-WWII shift