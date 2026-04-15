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Donald Trump says Iran war close to over

Israel expects a two-week ceasefire agreed last week with the Iranians to be extended

By The News Digital
Published April 15, 2026
Donald Trump says Iran war close to over

US President Donald Trump said the war he launched with Israel on Iran ​was close to over, as the army chief of mediator Pakistan arrived in Tehran to try to prevent a renewal of the conflict.

The diplomatic push came as US and ‌Iranian officials weighed a return to Pakistan for further talks after negotiations there ended on Sunday without a breakthrough.

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"I think you're going to be watching an amazing two days ahead," ​Trump told ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl, according to a post by the reporter on X, adding he did not think it would be necessary to extend the ceasefire.

Donald Trump says Iran war close to over

"I think it’s close to ​over, yeah. I mean I view it as very close to over," Trump said in an interview on Fox Business Network conducted Tuesday and broadcast Wednesday. "We’ll see ⁠what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly."

Israel expects a two-week ceasefire agreed last week with the Iranians to be extended, a source told Reuters.

The talks last weekend broke down without ​an agreement to end the war, which Trump began alongside Israel on February 28.

According to Reuters, Trump's optimism lifted global stocks towards ​record highs. Oil prices were slightly up at around $95 per barrel after the US said its blockade of Iranian ports had halted seaborne trade in and out of Iran.—Reuters 


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