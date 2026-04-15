Photo: Reese Witherspoon swaps time with Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman to be with Oliver Harmaan

Reese Witherspoon’s beau Oliver Harmaan is reportedly making her feel welcomed in his circle.

As per the latest report of Star Magazine, the businessman has been treating the actress just right.

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An insider dished that rather than meeting up with Reese’s A-list besties, like Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman, for high-profile outings, Harmaan prefers taking her on elite professionals.

An insider dished, “They meet at hotels or five-star resorts, and take trips abroad when they both have downtime.”

The financier “has shown Reese his world, and she’s introduced him to the people who matter most to her. They’re just going with the flow.”

For those unaware, the Big Little Lies star shares Ava, 26, and Deacon, 21, with her first ex-husband, Phillippe, to whom she was married from 1999 to 2008.

While her second marriage was to Toth from 2011 to 2008, and it blessed her with another son, Tennessee.

Reportedly, Witherspoon and “Oliver are happy, and they love their romantic getaways, but there's a lot of wait and see when it comes to what the future holds for the two of them,” the source concluded.