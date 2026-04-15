Princess Anne on Wednesday awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) to Professor Yoshua Bengio, a leading artificial intelligence expert.

According to GB News, after receiving the honor Yoshua Bengio, a University of Montreal academic, highlighted the dangers of artificial intelligence in his message delivered on the occasion .

Advertisement

He said, "AI should scare us because right now I don't think we are building systems that are safe, at least they're not reliable."

According to GB News, Professor Bengio serves as scientific director at Canada's AI Hub and sits on the United Nations Scientific Advisory Board.

The Canadian-born researcher pointed to a growing body of scientific evidence demonstrating troubling patterns in AI behaviour.

"There's now a large number of scientific experiments showing they behave as if they wanted to preserve themselves," he said.

Professor Bengio revealed that recent findings have uncovered even more alarming tendencies.

"Even more recently, that they want to prevent other AIs from being shut down. And they would be willing to lie, cheat, and, you know, violate our instructions in order to either preserve themselves or preserve another AI," he warned.

The professor described these discoveries as deeply concerning, saying: "I think that should wake people up. This is very serious."

When asked to compare the UK's approach to AI with other nations, Professor Bengio suggested the pace of deployment was not the primary concern.

"I don't think the UK should feel bad about how fast AI is being deployed, I'm more concerned that we're not really paying attention to the consequences of those deployments," he said.



