Inside Reese Witherspoon's steady romance with Oliver Harmaan
Reese Witherspoon found love with Oliver Harmaan in 2024 after two failed marriages
Oliver Harmaan is reportedly enjoying the low pressure romance with Reese Witherspoon.
As per the latest report of Star Magazine, Haarmann's "low-pressure" approach is exactly what the Morning Show star needs right now.
While he attended her star-studded 50th birthday celebration in March, he reportedly made a concerted effort to avoid formal photo ops.
“Of course Oliver’s proud to be dating her, but there’s no pressure or hype.”
“Reese admires him for his intellect and kind, mild-mannered disposition,” the source continued.
Meanwhile, it was previously shared that Witherspoon has been elated to have found love again.
Nevertheless, she is also looking for ways to protect herself and her kids from heartbreak after her two failed marriages.
The insider revealed, "They still have to prove to each other that their physical chemistry, which is definitely there, can stand the test of time.
"Reese isn't in any kind of hurry to get married again, and her and Oliver's respective high net worth means getting married would come with a whole host of very un-romantic business considerations."
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