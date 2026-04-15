Photo: Chappell Roan in hot waters for another move post security controversy

Chappell Roan is being slammed for faking her roots has been in hot waters for a while.

The songbird’s luck took a turn when Joringho Frello, the Italian footballer, alleged that the pop icon's bodyguard behaved aggressively toward his daughter at the Lollapalooza weekend in Brazil.

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Even though the sportsman has walked back his previous remarks, the songbird has came under intense public scrutiny.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the singer has built her brand around rising from humble roots, but industry insiders have refused to buy it.

They claim that her parents had built a successful veterinary empire in Missouri, and her late multimillionaire grandfather Dennis Chappell was one of the original business partners of Proctor-Jarvis-Chappell Insurance Agency and also owned a country club.

"She wasn't oppressed. She was just building a backstory to sell a brand. She built her whole persona on being the Midwestern pop star from humble roots,” seconding the notion one commentator said.

“She marketed herself as the queer voice of the working class. She danced around in glitter, called herself 'the Midwest Princess,' and convinced her fans she knew what it meant to fight from the bottom. But her bottom was padded with generational wealth," they continued.

A second clarified, "Ms. 'I don't want to be famous' is just another rich girl pretending to be poor that spent YEARS and a bunch of money trying to be famous."