Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: Police patrols increased near home of Annie, Tommaso Cioni

“This is a woman who works hard. No signs of money problems"

Police have increased patrols near the home of Annie Guthrie, the sister of US TV host Savannah Guthrie, three months after the kidnapping of their mother Nancy.

According to USA Today, police issued a statement and informed that the department has increased the patrols.

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The department’s statement reads, “The sheriff recently told residents in the Guthrie neighborhood during a meeting that there have been increased patrols in the area in response to complaints about streamers and citizen journalists possibly trespassing.”

They further said the department had also increased patrols near the home of Guthrie's daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni, for the same reason.

Meanwhile, Savannah’s sister, Annie was cleared by police of having any involvement in her mom Nancy Guthrie‘s disappearance, but the court of public opinion still has a lot to say about the theory.

However, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer took to X to defend Annie against those wondering if Annie killed or abducted her own mother.

The ex-official said, “This is a woman who works hard. No signs of money problems.

“They do just fine. They’re not in any money problems. They have one child. They have a beautiful life from all accounts.”

Meanwhile, Savannah has also returned to Today show earlier this month.