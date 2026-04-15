Sandra Bullock hits 4.5 million followers on Instagram debut
Jennifer Aniston welcomes Sandra Bullock to Instagram
Within hours of joining Instagram, Hollywood star Sandra Bullock amassed as many as 4.5 million followers on the app.
The "Speed" star shared her first post , a video of herself, with the caption, "Midnight somewhere…"
Her arrival was teased by Jennifer Aniston on her Instagram Story, where she wrote, "Someone we really all love very much just joined Instagram."
In the next story, the "Friends" actress posted a photo with Sandra Bullock with "It sucks! You're gonna love it...." written on it.
The likes of Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Isla Fisher, and Maria Sharapova were prominent among those who welcomed Sandra to Instagram.
"She’s here!" commented Jennifer Aniston. Reese Witherspoon wrote, "IG just got a lot better."
"So glad you're here," said former tennis star Maria Sharapova.
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