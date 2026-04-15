King Charles, William, Kate Middleton reaction on Meghan, Harry's Australia trip exposed

Meghan Markle and Harry were greeted by hundreds of children and parents at a children's hospital

The royal insiders have revealed King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s true feelings on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s trip to Australia.

They last ⁠visited Australia in 2018 while still working royals, announcing Meghan's first pregnancy hours after arriving in Sydney.

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The royal couple have received a mixed reception in Australia, where Harry’s father King Charles is the head of state, though a sizeable minority supports becoming a republic.

Meghan and Harry were greeted by hundreds of children and parents at a children's hospital in Melbourne on Tuesday, who said their presence ⁠had brought hope to young patients there.

But many other Australians have questioned their reasons for visiting the country.

"This is no royal visit but a continuation of tone-deaf hawking by a couple estranged from reality," an opinion piece in the Sydney Morning Herald said ahead of ⁠the visit.

Their travel is being privately funded, though local media reported some policing costs associated with the visit would be paid by Australian taxpayers, sparking a protest petition signed by more than 45,000 people.

Amid this, royal expert Rob Shuter has shared palace reaction on Meghan and Harry's Australia trip.

In his substack, the expert said "And back at the palace? Silence".

Citing the insiders, Rob says: “They’re not worried at all. If anything, they think it looks a little sloppy — like it’s being run by amateurs.”

Which may be the biggest signal of all.

The close confidant tells the expert, “If this was a threat, the palace would react.”