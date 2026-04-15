WhatsApp linked device monitoring: Why it’s coming and how it works

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new security layer for Android designed to give users unprecedented control over their account privacy. The feature, currently in the development phase, will allow for real-time monitoring of all linked devices. Unlike the current system, which requires users to manually check the “Linked Devices” menu, the update will provide instant visibility into which devices are active.

However, a new alert system will notify users if a linked device is being used at the same time as their primary phone. The feature aims to help users immediately spot suspicious activity; for instance, if a user receives an alert while using their phone, it could indicate that an abandoned session on a public or shared computer is being accessed by someone else.

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To avoid notification fatigue, WhatsApp has designed the system to be non-intrusive. Notifications will only trigger when both the main device and a linked device are active simultaneously, rather than a linked device being used independently.

Notifications will only trigger when the primary and secondary devices are active simultaneously. Users will have the choice to enable or disable these alerts through the Advanced Privacy Settings menu. While the feature is not yet available for public beta testing, it represents a significant step in WhatsApp’s effort to secure accounts as they continue to expand multi-device functionality.