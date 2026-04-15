Why Archie, Lilibet did not join Meghan Markle, Harry in Australia? Real reason revealed
Meghan Markle ‘hates being away’ from her children Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not bring their kids Archie and Lilibet with them to Australia on a four-day trip despite claims the Duchess ‘hates being away’ from them.
The royal insiders have claimed that Harry wanted to bring Archie and Lilibet to Australia however, Meghan said no.
Royal expert Rob Shuter, citing the sources, has revealed that Meghan decided Archie and Lilibet should stay in Montecito because of security concerns.
“Security is always her number one concern,” the insider explains. “She wants them in a controlled environment, and that’s California.”
The source continued and emotionally Meghan ‘hates being away’ from them.
“Even short separations are hard for her, but she’s a working mother and has to pay the bills.”
So the decision was made by the Duchess.
“Harry pushed for it,” the insider says. “But Meghan said no — and that was the end of it.”
Earlier, the couple team confirmed Harry and Meghan returned to Australia for the first time since 2018 – arriving in Melbourne and spending the day with organizations and communities working at the forefront of care, recovery, and human connection.
From supporting children and families navigating complex health journeys, to meeting women rebuilding their lives, to honoring veteran families, the day reflected a shared commitment to service and strengthening communities.
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