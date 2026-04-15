Buckingham Palace shares update on King Charles US trip amid Meghan, Harry's Australia visit

King Charles will address Congress on US trip marking ´shared history.´

Buckingham Palace has made a big announcement about King Charles and Queen Camilla amid Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s trip to Australia.

Meghan and Harry arrived in Australia on a four-day trip, where they have received a mixed reception.

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Hours after the royal couple returned to Australia for first time since 2018, the palace announced King Charles will address Congress on US trip marking ´shared history.´

Making his first state visit to the US as monarch from April 27, Charles will address lawmakers from both chambers, accompanied by Queen Camilla, the royal communications team said.

Palace said the four-day visit would "recognise the shared history of our two nations" as well as the "breadth" of current ties, with "deep people-to-people connections".

US President Donald Trump has posted on his Truth Social platform that the visit "will be TERRIFIC".

US Speaker Mike Johnson announced Charles would give an address to Congress on April 28, but Buckingham Palace did not give exact dates for the scheduled speech.

As per the AFP, Charles will be the first British monarch to speak to Congress since his mother, Elizabeth II, in 1991.

While in Washington, the king and Camilla will have tea with Trump and the first lady, Melania, and attend a state dinner and a military review.

The royal couple hosted Trump for a lavish state visit in September, including dinner at Windsor Castle, a flyover and military parades.

After Washington, Charles and Camilla will travel to New York, where they will meet first responders and families of those killed in the 9/11 attacks, nearly 25 years ago.

The king will also meet business leaders and attend a reception showcasing cultural links and his charity, The King´s Trust, which supports vulnerable young people.

The royal couple will then go to the southeastern state of Virginia, where some of the first English colonies were established.

They will attend a street "block party" there to celebrate the anniversary of the 1776 declaration of independence.

They will then go to Bermuda on May 1 for Charles first trip there as monarch. The last royal visit to the archipelago was by Elizabeth in 2009.