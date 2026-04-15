Sarah Ferguson’s whereabouts remain a mystery even to senior royals

Senior members of the royal family have no idea where former wife of disgraced ex-royal Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, is, including Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

According to a new report, no one appears to know where the former Duchess of York is currently living with close family also unsure about her whereabouts.

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Speaking on her disappearance, royal journalist Rob Shuter claimed the mystery surrounding Fergie has deepened, per The Express.

Ferguson has largely disappeared from public life after she and Andrew lost their royal titles and honours and were asked to vacate the Royal Lodge.

“No one knows exactly where she is… And that includes the very top,” Shuter said, adding that there is “real uncertainty about how much Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie know.”

“They may not have the full picture either,” he added.

The royal reporter further noted that Fergie is “not someone who disappears for good. She always comes back.”

He claimed that she is already “thinking about a comeback. She’ll resurface, and when she does, it will be on her terms.”

This comes after it was revealed that Fergie has been moving between different locations, including a wellness retreat in Northern Ireland, a private chalet in Verbier and a clinic in Zurich.

"Everything about how Sarah is moving around right now feels hectic,” a source told an entertainment site. “She isn't appearing in public or being photographed because she doesn't want to be - not because she can't be found.”

“If she chose to step back into the spotlight, she absolutely could, but that's clearly not her priority at the moment,” they added.