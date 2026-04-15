Hailey Bieber finally reveals how many kids she wants to have with Justin

Hailey Bieber has finally revealed how many children she wants to have with husband Justin Bieber.

The 29-year-old supermodel opened up about expanding her family with Justin in a new candid interview.

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"I definitely want more than one, but I’m taking it one at a time. Some days I want two. Some days I want five," Hailey told Interview magazine.

Hailey, who is already a mother to son Jack Blues, said that having a family was always important to her.

"Yeah, I always wanted to be married and have kids and a family from a super young age," she said.

The Rhode founder also shared how her life has changed since becoming a mother.

"My son usually wakes up around 7:30-ish, so I like to be up with him as much as I can. I’ve enjoyed my mornings a lot more since becoming a mom," she said.

Hailey further said, "I try to do that thing where I don’t just grab my phone the second I wake up, even though I am guilty of doing it often. I try to look at the sunshine first because it’s better for your circadian rhythm, so I’m told."

"I get up, brush my teeth, get myself together a little bit, go see if my son’s awake yet," continued the model. "Kids are just so yummy in the morning when they first wake up. They’re just so smushy,' gushed the mom."

"My son loves to make coffee with me. So we hang, have family time in the morning, and then I hop into a workout," added Hailey. "I also pray with my son every night before bed."