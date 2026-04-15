Katy Perry finds herself in another controversy after sexual assault allegations

Anna Kendrick recently made a shocking claim against Katy Perry, stating that an “aggressive” singer appropriately touched her cleavage.

The 40-year-old actress discussed her “weird” encounter with the Dark Horse songstress during 2014’s appearance on Conan O’Brien’s eponymous talk show.

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“Katy Perry finger-banged my cleavage. It was a weird night,” Anna said at that time.

“She’s very mature,” added the A Simple Favor star.

When the talk show host asked if Katy “just does that,” Anna responded that her plunging Azzaro gown was “kinda asking for it.”

“If nobody had done it, I would’ve been a little sad,” quipped the Alice, Darling actress.

Conan then asked Anna, "Paint the scene. So you’re standing still and Katy Perry walks by and [makes noise and points finger in a downward motion]?"

To which, she replied, “I have met her before, and she’s like … she’s aggressive. I like it."

The Pitch Perfect actress' interview resurfaced after the Fireworks singer denied the accusation that she sexually assaulted Ruby Rose two decades ago.

“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies,” Katy's rep said in a statement shared with Page Six.

“Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named,” the statement concluded.