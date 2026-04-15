Hugo Ekitike suffers serious ankle injury as Liverpool and France await updates after PSG defeat

Hugo Ekitike has handed Liverpool and France a major injury concern after being forced off during a Champions League quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to reports, the striker appeared to injure his right ankle after slipping in the 27th minute of the second-leg match at Anfield.

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He received medical treatment on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher and replaced by Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said after the match that the injury could be serious: "It doesn't look good. It looks really bad, but it's difficult for me to say how bad. Tomorrow we will investigate further."

Liverpool were beaten 2-0 on the night, with PSG progressing 4-0 on aggregate after their first-leg advantage.

The injury could be a significant setback for both club and country, particularly with a major international tournament approaching.

"I think it is bad. I don't know, I have heard many things, I have no word to talk about that because with the World Cup coming it is very, very hard for him and I send him my prayers", said Ibrahima Konate.