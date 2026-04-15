Sports

Hugo Ekitike suffers serious ankle injury as Liverpool and France await updates after PSG defeat

Hugo Ekitike appeared to injure his right ankle after slipping in the 27th minute of the second-leg match at Anfield

By Bisma Saleem
Published April 15, 2026
Hugo Ekitike suffers serious ankle injury as Liverpool and France await updates after PSG defeat

Hugo Ekitike has handed Liverpool and France a major injury concern after being forced off during a Champions League quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to reports, the striker appeared to injure his right ankle after slipping in the 27th minute of the second-leg match at Anfield.

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He received medical treatment on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher and replaced by Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said after the match that the injury could be serious: "It doesn't look good. It looks really bad, but it's difficult for me to say how bad. Tomorrow we will investigate further."

Liverpool were beaten 2-0 on the night, with PSG progressing 4-0 on aggregate after their first-leg advantage.

The injury could be a significant setback for both club and country, particularly with a major international tournament approaching.

"I think it is bad. I don't know, I have heard many things, I have no word to talk about that because with the World Cup coming it is very, very hard for him and I send him my prayers", said Ibrahima Konate.

Bisma Saleem
Bisma Saleem is a Senior Sub Editor and Canada correspondent, specialising in sports coverage across the NFL, NBA, and major events like the Super Bowl. With over 8 years of experience, she combines sharp editorial skills with on-ground insight, delivering dynamic reporting alongside exclusive Canada-based stories that bring a distinct international perspective to her coverage.
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