Sports

Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore sentenced to probation after misdemeanour charges in court case

Sherrone Moore was dismissed from his role in December following the incident

By The News Digital
Published April 15, 2026
Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore sentenced to probation after misdemeanour charges in court case

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore has been sentenced to 18 months probation and fined more than $1,000 after pleading no contest to two misdemeanour charges.

According to ESPN, the charges relate to trespassing and malicious use of a telecommunications device following an incident involving a staff member with whom Moore had an inappropriate relationship.

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More serious charges, including a felony, were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

District Court Judge Cedric Simpson said during sentencing: “I don't believe, when I look at the entirety of this situation, that incarceration should be appropriate.”

“I warn you, Mr. Moore, should there be a violation, all bets are off. I don't like sending people to jail, but I don't have a problem doing it”, he added.

The staff member, Paige Shiver, said in a statement that the outcome “does not reflect the harm done to me.”

“He broke into my apartment, crying, yelling, enraged, and came at me with knives. I was threatened, and I feared for my life”, Shiver added.

Moore has also been ordered to avoid contact with Shiver, abstain from drugs and alcohol, and continue counselling.

Before sentencing, Moore told the court: “I've taken this process very seriously.”

Moore was dismissed from his role in December following the incident.

The News Digital
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