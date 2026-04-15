Canada Border Services Agency uncovers fake passports in Nigeria shipment
A Canada Border Services Agency investigation began when a 1,600 kilogram cargo shipment arriving from Nigeria was flagged
A Caledon, Ontario resident is facing fraud-related charges after a shipment containing multiple forged passports was intercepted at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
According to Canada Border Services Agency, the investigation began when a 1,600 kilogram cargo shipment arriving from Nigeria was flagged at Pearson’s cargo operations.
During an inspection, officers discovered seven fraudulent passports hidden inside pairs of sandals. The seized documents included five passports from the Republic of Gambia and two from South Africa. All featured the same photograph of a man but carried different names and identifying details.
Authorities allege the documents were deliberately concealed to avoid detection.
Following the discovery, 44-year-old Nnenna Oketa has been charged with possession of a forged passport under the Criminal Code.
The charges against Oketa have not yet been tested in court.
Officials have not released further details about the intended use of the passports or whether additional suspects may be involved.
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