Katy Perry shares emotional lyrics after denying explosive claim

Katy Perry shares a message for her fans shortly after denying a sexual assault allegation made by Ruby Rose.

On April 14, Perry posted a simple message on Instagram Stories, writing "I love you," alongside an image of her song By the Grace of God from her 2013 album Prism.

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The emotional track includes lyrics about resilience and moving forward after difficult experience with the lyrics like, "Now I have to rise above / Let the universe call the bluff / Yeah the truth will set you free."

This comes just one day after Rose made allegations on social media, claiming that Perry assaulted her nearly 20 years ago at a nightclub in Australia.

Rose claimed that Perry "saw me 'resting' on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomitted on her."

Notably, a representative for Katy Perry denied the claims in the statement that read: "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies."

"Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named," it further read.

However, following the response, Rose shared another message with her followers, saying she is now focusing on healing and moving forward.

She also mentioned that she has finalized police reports related to past incidents, which may limit her ability to discuss details publicly going forward.

Rose wrote, "This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved."

"It's going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people's experiences, but I'm not. This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief. I can start the healing process now. And temporary move forward. I love you all so much," she added.