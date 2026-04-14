Photo: Nicole Kidman planning future with Tom Cruise, kids post Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman has reportedly moved on from her long-time husband Keith Urban.

As fans will know, the former couple announced their divorce in 2025 after 19 years of marriage.

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As per the latest report of Star Magazine, the Hollywood hunk, Tom Cruise, and the Baby Girl actress, Nicole Kidman, have been planning to get together with their kids for a long-delayed family reunion.

Cruise and Kidman are parents to two adopted children, Isabella "Bella" Jane Cruise, and Connor Cruise. Additionally, Nicole shares two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14 with Keith.

“Nicole has found her footing again,” the insider began.

“She knows her kids are really looking forward to having their parents in the same room again.”

The source also established that with both their children settled “there’s more motivation than ever for Tom and Nic to find a way to be more at ease with each other.”

Previously, she reflected on the emotional toll of separating from a partner saying, “There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through.”

“You are going to have to feel it, and it’s going to feel insurmountable at times. You’re going to feel like you’re broken, but if you move gently and slowly – and it can take an enormous amount of time – it does pass,” she concluded.