Photo: Celine Dion 'feeling the love' as she makes major career move amid health scares

Celine Dion has recenlty announced her career comeback.

As per the latest report of Star Magazine, the songbird has been left speechless after receiving well-wishes and appreciation for announcing her comeback amid ailment from fans and colleagues. Dion has been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022. At that time, the health scare caused a series of cancellation of shows.

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“They love her,” the insider shared.

They also established, “And they’ve all seen her perform live from front row seats, which is its own incredible experience.”

“People are thrilled that she’s moving back into performing,” the source continued.

They even shared, “It feels like a really big deal because it is. She’s still the queen and her music is almost a genre unto itself.”

Conclusively, they said, “She’s grateful for all the good wishes she’s getting.”

Dion will perform ten nights at the Paris La Défense Arena between 17 September and 14 October, with pre-sale tickets going on sale from 7 April.

Sharing the news on her 58th birthday, the five-time Grammy winner told fans about her performing comeback she described the greenlight to hold a concert as "the best birthday gift of my life."