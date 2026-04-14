Camila Morrone shares photo with Hailey Bieber and a message about marriage!

Camila Morrone on Sunday took to Instagram to share what she called the only photo she took this weekend.

Using her Instagram Stories, the "Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen" actress posted a selfie with her friend Hailey Bieber, without sharing any details.

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Another photo shared to her Instagram Stories featured a billboard with "DON'T MARRY HIM" written on it. The actress, who is seen by many as Dua Lipa's lookalike, posted the billboard photo with four exclamation marks.

Camila Morrone and Hailey Bieber are close friends and frequently spotted together in Los Angeles for girls' nights out, often accompanied by Kendall Jenner.

Born in Los Angeles to Argentine parents, Morrone has long navigated fame with connections to entertainment royalty.

She has described Hollywood legend Al Pacino as a father figure after he dated her mother, Lucila Solá, for a decade.

Morrone was previously in a high-profile relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio from 2017 until 2022.







