King Charles hits a wall with Andrew as he lays down the law: ‘He feels lied to’

King Charles has found himself in a bit of a pickle because laying down the law means no more contact with his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor who not only stands accused of misconduct while in public office but is also being called out in the media for his connection to a known and convicted child sex offender.

This offender in question is Jeffrey Epstein and the files the Department of Justice released explores some shocking details of their encounters, at parties and the like.

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Now it seems all of this has come to a head and culminated in him being effectively ‘shunned’ despite his siblings having already paid a visit due to concerns over Andrew’s mental health since the move from Royal Lodge to Wood Farm was finalized.

The source who spoke to the Daily Mail also puts to bed the prospect of King Charles ever making a visit of his own, because there is “no change whatsoever” to his thoughts and “the hard reality is that the King may never speak to Andrew again.” At this point in time “it would take an enormous shift in the King's thinking for them even to be in the same room.”

Moreover, “[King Charles and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were never close as brothers in the first place, with tensions between them which long predate the Epstein scandal.”

“While in the context of the Epstein case the King feels that he was lied to and that's not easy to forgive. And Charles is not just a brother in this situation but also the King - and in that capacity he has to protect the monarchy above all other considerations, even personal ones.”

Plus having any communication also leaves him fearful because it means he may end up dragged into his woes should charges be pressed.

All in all the insider explains, “one must remember, if Andrew is charged and there were conversations with the King, his lawyers could say they are important and, as a result, try to call Charles to give evidence — which His Majesty cannot do, as the case is brought in his name, Rex v Mountbatten-Windsor. It would collapse.” So “the unequivocal advice he has been given in regard to Andrew is that he is damaging the monarchy, 'so the King has to completely disassociate himself both publicly and privately from him.”