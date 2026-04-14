Tragedy: Californian man drowns while recovering lost hat from Colorado River
A 26-year-old man drowned while retrieving his hat from the Colorado River without a life jacket
Tragedy unfolded as a Californian man lost his life on Monday as a result of accidental drowning in the Colorado River.
As per authorities, he lost his life after drowning in the river near Davis Camp to find a hat that had blown off a pontoon boat.
A few eyewitnesses informed the 26-year-old man named Kristopher Logan entered the river from a pontoon boat in the late morning in an attempt to retrieve a hat that had blown off near Davis Camp Park in northwestern Arizona, went underwater, and did not resurface.
The Bullhead City Police Department said in a statement posted on social media, "The drowning appears to be accidental and not suspicious or criminal in nature.
Notably, the victim was not wearing a life jacket. We offer our sincere condolences to the family"
A dive team with the Bullhead City Fire Department located and recovered Logan's body, officials said.
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