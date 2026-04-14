Tragedy: Californian man drowns while recovering lost hat from Colorado River

Tragedy unfolded as a Californian man lost his life on Monday as a result of accidental drowning in the Colorado River.

As per authorities, he lost his life after drowning in the river near Davis Camp to find a hat that had blown off a pontoon boat.

Advertisement

A few eyewitnesses informed the 26-year-old man named Kristopher Logan entered the river from a pontoon boat in the late morning in an attempt to retrieve a hat that had blown off near Davis Camp Park in northwestern Arizona, went underwater, and did not resurface.

A 26-year-old man drowned while retrieving his hat from the Colorado River without a life jacket

The Bullhead City Police Department said in a statement posted on social media, "The drowning appears to be accidental and not suspicious or criminal in nature.

Notably, the victim was not wearing a life jacket. We offer our sincere condolences to the family"

A dive team with the Bullhead City Fire Department located and recovered Logan's body, officials said.