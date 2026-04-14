Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share details of first day activities in Australia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first day reflected a shared “commitment to service and strengthening communities”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the details of the first day activities they carried out in Australia after they landed in the country on Tuesday.

The royal couple shared the details on their website with title “Returning to Australia: Connection and Community.”

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The statement says, “Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to Australia for the first time since 2018 today – arriving in Melbourne and spending the day with organizations and communities working at the forefront of care, recovery, and human connection."

From supporting children and families navigating complex health journeys, to meeting women rebuilding their lives, to honoring veteran families, the day reflected a shared “commitment to service and strengthening communities”.

It further said the day began at the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne (RCH), where Meghan and Harry were welcomed by the hospital’s CEO and senior leaders in adolescent and mental health.

The hospital is widely recognized as one of Australia’s leading pediatric centers, delivering integrated, world-class care to children and young people.

After meeting children and families along Main Street, Meghan and Harry spent time in the hospital’s Kelpie ward, which through their Adolescent Health Service, supports young people experiencing complex physical and mental health challenges.

They spent time in Kelpie’s therapy garden, where RCH patients grow herbs and vegetables for the hospital’s kitchen as part of RCH’s Therapeutic Garden Program.

There, they heard directly from staff about the importance of holistic, patient-centered approaches that prioritise emotional wellbeing alongside clinical treatment, like the therapy garden program, which harnesses the benefits of nature.