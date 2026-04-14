Thousands sign petition against taxpayer funding for Meghan and Harry’s Australia visit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Tuesday arrived in Australia for a private visit
A petition against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has received over 45,000 signatures as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived on a private visit to Australia.
Prince Harry and The couple's travel is being privately funded, though local media reported some policing costs associated with the visit would be paid by Australian taxpayers, sparking a protest petition signed by more than 45,000 people.
Citing media reports, the petition said, "Australian taxpayers will fund police and public safety operations during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming visit".
The online petition launched on Change.org read, "At a time when Australians are facing significant cost-of-living pressures, including rising grocery bills, fuel prices, mortgage stress driven by interest rate hikes, and increasing energy costs, public resources must be used responsibly and applied fairly, without special treatment for high-profile individuals."
It urged the government "must clearly confirm that no taxpayer-funded support or official resources will be allocated to this visit!"
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