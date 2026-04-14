Meghan Markle wins major fight with Prince Harry regarding Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle was not ‘comfortable’ with Prince Harry's idea

Meghan Markle has reportedly won another major fight with her husband Prince Harry regarding their children Archie and Lilibet as they arrived in Australia.

Royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed that Prince Harry wanted his kids on Australia trip, however, Meghan said no and she won.

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Citing the insiders, the expert claimed, “When it comes to the children, she has the final say.”

The close confidant tells the expert, “Harry wanted this to be a family trip.”

“He liked the idea of doing what his mom did — traveling with the kids,” a nod to Princess Diana, who famously brought her young sons William and Harry on royal tours — changing tradition forever.

However, the Duchess had other ideas.

Meghan was not ‘comfortable’, insider says bluntly.

“And when it comes to the children, what Meghan says goes.”

The fresh claims came hours after Harry and Meghan landed in Australia on Tuesday for a four-day visit with engagements covering sport, mental health and veterans' affairs.

The Duke and Duchess began their trip at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, where they took part in an activity in the hospital's therapeutic garden spaces.

Meghan and Harry last visited Australia in 2018 while still working royals, announcing Meghan's first pregnancy hours after arriving in Sydney.

In contrast to their previous visit, the royal couple will also undertake commercial activities while ⁠in Australia, with Meghan remaining in the country to host a wellness retreat at a luxury beachside hotel in Sydney over the weekend.