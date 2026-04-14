Alba Baptista makes rare comment about hubby Chris Evans: 'Best human being'

Alba Baptista makes rare comment about hubby Chris Evans

Alba Baptista has praised her partner, Chris Evans, as the "best supportive husband."

The 28-year-old actress recently attended the premiere of the forthcoming movie Mother Mary in New York City, where she was spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her new project and her husband.

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She was asked at the event, “We have to ask you because we absolutely adore you guys. Has Chris seen the movie yet and how often are guys leaning on each other for notes and support?”

To which, Alba replied, “Oh… He’s absolutely the best support guide. I mean he has the best advice and he hasn’t seen the film. He’s very excited and so am I. This is first time watching this.”

She was then asked how supportive her husband Chris is when it comes to her career.

“He is just the best human being. That’s it," responded the Warrior Nun actress.

Alba's response melted her fans' hearts, with many calling her “luckiest girl on the planet.”

“Their baby daughter must be beautiful. He is so handsome and she is gorgeous," penned a fan online.

For those unversed, Alba exchanged vows with Chris in 2023. The pair announced the birth of their first child, Alma Grace Baptista Evans, in October 2025.

For those unversed, Alba Baptista starrer Mother Mary will be released in cinemas on April 17, 2026.