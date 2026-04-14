'Concerned' Prince Harry warned Meghan Markle before landing in Australia

“Harry and Meghan Australia 2026 could be very different to their tour in 2018.”

Prince Harry has reportedly issued a stark warning to his wife Meghan Markle before they landed in Australia on Tuesday.

Harry and Meghan landed in Australia on Tuesday for a four-day visit with engagements covering sport, mental health and veterans' affairs.

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The royal couple began their trip at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, where they took part in an activity in the hospital's therapeutic garden spaces.

Meghan and Harry’s latest visit has captured public attention in Australia, where ⁠King Charles is the head of state, though a sizeable minority supports becoming a republic.

According to Reuters, but there was little sign of the ecstatic reception that greeted them on the 2018 trip. Television networks aired footage that they said showed the couple arriving in Melbourne on a commercial flight from Los Angeles, before being taken from the tarmac in a vehicle convoy.

The couple's travel is being privately funded, ⁠though local media reported some policing costs associated with the visit would be paid by Australian taxpayers, sparking a protest petition signed by more than 45,000 people.

Meanwhile, the New Idea, citing the source, has reported that their visit to Australia is being called their most important trip since they left royal life in 2020.

The close confidant tells the outlet, “Harry and Meghan Australia 2026 could be very different to their tour in 2018.”

“They’ll be all smiles – but make no mistake, they both realise this tour is “make or break” for their brand.”

“The stakes could not be higher.”

The report further said, “There’s every chance that won’t be the case this time, especially after Meghan later admitted to being “unhappy” during their last tour.

The insider said Aussies don’t forget that! The Duchess will be glossing over it, but Harry will be concerned about their reception.

The source says, “He’s warned Meghan that a lot rests on this being a success.”