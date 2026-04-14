Microsoft Outlook Lite to stop working in six weeks as users urged to switch

Microsoft has confirmed it will shut down its Outlook Lite app for Android users within six weeks, prompting a shift to its main mobile email platform.

According to Neowin, “Microsoft has locked in (the) final death date for Outlook Lite on Android,” which will “officially lose all mailbox access” after May 25, “as Microsoft shifts its focus to the feature-rich Outlook Mobile."

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The lightweight app, designed for lower-powered Android devices, will no longer function properly after the deadline.

While the app may still open, key features will be disabled. Neowin reports that “the Outlook Lite app will still open but mailbox access will be disabled and in-app navigation and functionality won’t work.”

Microsoft had already begun phasing out the app, noting it was retired “starting October 6th, 2025. Existing users can continue using the app for a limited time before full retirement.”

The company is encouraging users to switch to Outlook Mobile, its primary email app across Android and iOS platforms.

Microsoft says that “all existing email, calendar items, and attachments will remain accessible when users sign in.”