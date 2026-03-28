Bronny James and Lebron James create NBA history with first ever father-son assist

LeBron James and Bronny James made NBA history on Friday night, recording the league’s first ever father-son assist during the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against Brooklyn, according to the NBA.

The milestone moment came in the second quarter when LeBron passed the ball to his son, who converted the play with a three-point shot.

The pair shared the court for nearly four and a half minutes after checking in together at the start of the second quarter.

During that stretch, both players contributed offensively, with LeBron scoring on a driving layup before setting up Bronny for the historic basket.

The father-son duo has now featured together in consecutive games, with Bronny earning more playing time in recent matchups.

The young guard has mostly appeared in limited minutes this season, while also spending time with the Lakers’ G League affiliate.

His increased role comes as the team deals with injuries, including starting guard Marcus Smart, who has been sidelined for the past two games.

LeBron and Bronny are the first father and son to play in the NBA at the same time, and now the first to combine on a scoring play.

The moment marks another milestone in LeBron’s career, while highlighting a rare generational connection on the same NBA court.