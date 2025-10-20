Sylvester Stallone’s wife drops bombshell theory about Hollywood

Jennifer Flavin on gender 'identities' in Hollywood

Jennifer Flavin is sharing her thoughts on why she believes children of celebrities are more likely to explore more non-typical gender orientations.

During her recent appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast, the 57-year-old former model spoke openly about how she sees Hollywood influencing young people’s sense of identity.

“I just think Hollywood is, you know, it’s all about expression,” she said in a clip obtained by Fox News Digital.

“So, you know, however you want to express yourself. If you feel like a cat today, you’re a cat. And it’s so loosey-goosey.”

Flavin went on to say that she believes celebrity culture and wealth can create an environment that lacks boundaries for kids.

“I don’t think that we’re really understanding that these kids are not our accessories,” she explained.

“They’re little human beings that need structure. And structure is really important for them because it helps their brain organize everything.”

According to her, growing up in luxury often adds to the confusion.

“There’s just too much of everything,” she said. “It gets really confusing for a little person.”

Speaking from her own experience raising three daughters with Sylvester Stallone, Sophia, 29, Sistine, 27, and Scarlet, 23, Flavin said she’s always tried to emphasize balance and common sense.

“It’s OK what you decide to be as an adult, but raise them just with good common sense,” she said.

She reflected on her daughters’ childhoods, explaining that they were active and independent but that she never labeled them.

“I mean, my daughters were tomboys,” she shared.

“They preferred to wear pants than dresses, you know? And they loved sports. But I never said, ‘Oh, you’re a boy now.’ I just said, ‘You love to play sports, you love to hang out with boys, that’s awesome.’”

Flavin and Stallone, 79, have been married since May 1997. The couple briefly faced a rough patch in 2022 when Flavin filed for divorce that August but reconciled just a month later.

Through her comments, Flavin made it clear that while she supports self-expression, she believes children need structure and guidance as they grow up, especially in the spotlight.