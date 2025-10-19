Cop arrested for harassing woman in Sargodha

This image shows a cop, suspected of harassing a woman in a passenger bus, inside a jail. —X@MaryamNSharif

SARGODHA: A highway patrol officer has been arrested in Sargodha after a video showing him harassing a female passenger went viral on social media, confirm police on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident occurred near Narowal Chowk, Muridke, where the officer reportedly harassed a female passenger. A video of the incident later went viral on social media.

Police said that the suspected officer from the Highway Patrol has been taken into custody following the incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz shared a photo of the arrested officer behind bars on social media, writing: “Arrested! Zero tolerance for harassment.”



In a separate raid carried out in the Yazman area of Bahawalpur, police apprehended the suspect who harassed a woman.

The Crime Control Department (CCD) said in a statement that the suspect attempted to escape at the time of arrest, but crashed into a tree and sustained injuries.

The police registered the first information report against the suspect.