Harper Beckham to be the next Kylie Jenner?

Victoria is said to have hinted that her 14-year-old daughter could become the next Kylie Jenner

Victoria Beckham voices concern over daughter Harper as she prepares to follow in her mother's footsteps.

The fashion designer, 51, is said to have hinted that her 14-year-old daughter could become the next Kylie Jenner, 28, reported DailyMail.

But as a caring mother, Victoria is making a conscious effort to ensure Harper's experience in the media spotlight is nothing like her own.

A source told OK! magazine:

'Victoria knows all too well how much pressure being in the spotlight can be. The last thing she wants is for Harper to go through the same things she has, it's her biggest fear.

'Victoria knows the pitfalls of fame, so is working hard behind the scenes to protect Harper. She's extremely conscious and protective of her.'

However, Harper is reportedly already stepping into the world of beauty entrepreneurship.

According to The Sun, the name 'HIKU BY Harper' has been filed under two trademark applications, via H7B Limited-a business incorporated in her daughter's name, referencing Harper's full name, Harper Seven Beckham.

A source told the publication: 'Harper loves fashion and make-up and has already started doing make-up tutorials.

'The plan is to create a brand aimed at the younger market, taking inspiration for pop culture and Korean beauty.'

The Beckhams are said to be incredibly supporting parents, encouraging their children to explore their kids' talents and exploring their hobbies and business ideas. As a family, they have a very strong entrepreneurial spirit.'

It comes after Harper launched her own social media account.