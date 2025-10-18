Around 70 militants linked to Gul Bahadur group killed in Pakistan’s 'precision strikes': Tarar

Around 70 militants linked to the Gul Bahadur group were killed in overnight precision strikes carried out by Pakistan’s armed forces in border areas of North and South Waziristan, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed on Saturday.
In a statement posted on his official X account, the minister said that based on confirmed intelligence reports, precision strikes were conducted last night targeting militants from the Gul Bahadur faction of the Khawarij group.
"In these precision strikes, [a] minimum [of] 60-70 Kharjis and their leadership have been sent to hell based on confirmed intelligence reports," he wrote.
This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.
