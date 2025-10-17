Earthquake of 5.6-magnitude shakes country's northern parts

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: An earthquake of 5.6-magnitude shook several parts of northern Pakistan on Friday evening, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM) said.
In a statement, the PMD's National Seismic Monitoring Centre said that the quake's epicentre was in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region and had a depth of 120 kilometres.
Strong shocks were reported in Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Chitral, Swat, Gilgit, and Abbottabad, as well as surrounding areas.
However, no immediate reports of damage or casualties were received.
This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.
