Keith Urban forced to cancel upcoming concert due to health concerns

Keith Urban was forced to cancel his scheduled performance on Thursday night, October 16, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, due to laryngitis.

The 57-year-old country star received medical advice to rest his voice following symptoms that began earlier in the week.

The venue released a statement confirming the cancellation: “Keith Urban has been advised by his longtime laryngologist Dr Gaelyn Garrett, from the Vanderbilt Voice Center, to cancel his performance in Greenville, SC tonight at Bon Secours Wellness Arena due to laryngitis which began earlier this week.

He has been placed on complete vocal rest and Dr Garrett is optimistic that he will be back onstage for his Nashville show."

Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will receive automatic refunds. Those who bought tickets from third-party resellers are encouraged to contact their original point of purchase.

Urban also expressed regret in a heartfelt message: “Hey Greenville, I’m so SO sorry to have to cancel the show ….I know all the logistics it takes to get to a concert these days and I’ve never taken any of that, or any of YOU for granted. I’m looking forward to getting back there when we can!!!!!”

The singer is expected to return to the stage Friday night, October 17, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. His final show of the year is set for October 31 at the Boots on the Bayou Festival in Gonzales, Louisiana.

