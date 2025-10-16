Islamabad admin 'seals' TLP offices following violent protests

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s activists run during clash with police in Lahore. — AFP/File

Islamabad’s district administration has sealed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) offices following recent violent protests by the party, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

The well-placed sources said that the TLP’s offices in Barakahu, Sowan and other areas of the federal capital were sealed by the district authorities.

The development came hours after the Punjab government decided to approach the Centre to impose a ban on an "extremist party" following the recent protests by the TLP.

At a high-level law and order meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Lahore, the provincial leadership earlier in the day approved “historic” and “extraordinary” measures to establish the state’s writ.

Earlier this week, the law enforcement agencies launched a crackdown on TLP protesters and dismantled their protest camp in Muridke, resulting in violent clashes and dozens of arrests.

Clashes between the TLP protesters and law enforcers erupted after the politico-religious party tried to march towards Islamabad to express solidarity with Gaza and Palestine.

According to the senior police official, one station house officer (SHO) on duty was martyred, and 48 police personnel sustained injuries, 17 of whom were wounded by gunfire during the clashes with TLP protesters.

TLP protesters tried marching towards the federal capital despite the ban on public gathering under Section 144, resulting in days of turmoil across

The TLP march also left at least 40 government and private vehicles burnt and several shops set ablaze.

At least three TLP workers and a passerby died in the violent clashes, while reports showed that at least 30 civilians were also wounded.