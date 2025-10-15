Kevin Federline breaks silence on ex Britney Spears’ accusations

Kevin Federline responds to ex Britney Spears’ allegations

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline is about to publish his tell-all memoir, You Thought You Knew, and he has already ignited a heated debate.

Federline’s book is expected to be a response to the 43-year-old pop icon’s memoir, The Woman in Me, which she published more than two years ago.

While the Toxic hitmaker has not spoken about the book herself, her reps commented that Federline has written the book for profit since “the child support ended with Britney,” whom he was married to from 2004 to 2007.

The actor and dancer responded to the allegations in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, October 14, saying, “You want to go there right away? Alright. I’d be lying if I said that I didn’t want this book to be successful. I wish I’ll sell a million books or more, or whatever.”

However, he added, “money is not at the root of this story, [and] it never has been.”

Sharing the real reason he wrote his book, Federline continued, “I wanted to make sure my children were old enough to understand what I’m doing. Everything has always been about my family, and that’s what people don’t really realize … every step that I’ve taken has been for the benefit of my children, and my children are ready for me to tell my story. It’s not just my story, right? This affects everybody in my family. My kids, my wife, even my exes.”

Spears and Federline share two sons, Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18.