Pakistan ranks 4th worst globally in passport index, again

This undated photo shows a Pakistani passport. — APP/File

Pakistan's passport has once again been listed among the world’s weakest, securing the 103rd spot in the Henley Passport Index 2025 — marking the fifth consecutive year of its low global ranking.

The UK-based consultancy specialising in citizenship and residency has released its annual passport index, evaluating 199 passports based on visa-free access to 227 global destinations.

The index is compiled using exclusive data provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Pakistani passport holders have visa-free access to 31 destinations.

With no improvement in its ranking, Pakistan shared the position with Yemen, followed by Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan, as per the latest data.

The neighbouring countries of Pakistan — China, Iran, and India — were ranked 64th, 85th, and 98th globally, respectively. According to the latest index, Chinese citizens enjoy visa-free access to 82 destinations, Indians to 57, and Iranians to 41.

At the top of the list, Singapore retained first place with visa-free access to 193 destinations, followed by South Korea with 190 and Japan with 189.

Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, and Switzerland stood at fourth, while the fifth position was secured by Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, and the Netherlands.

China has shown remarkable progress over the past decade, climbing from 94th position in 2015 to 64th in 2025 — a rise of 30 places — while expanding its visa-free access to 37 destinations during the same period.

On the Henley Openness Index, Beijing has also seen a notable surge, now offering visa-free entry to 76 countries, 30 more than the United States, and ranking 65th overall.

For the first time in the 20-year history of the Henley Passport Index, the United States has fallen out of the world's top ten most powerful passports, slipping to 12th place alongside Malaysia, with visa-free access to 180 destinations.

At the bottom of the list, Afghanistan remains the least mobile nation, with its citizens able to enter just 24 countries without a prior visa.